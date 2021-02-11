Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 12,862 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.57.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is 202.70%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.