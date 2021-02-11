Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Trading 6.1% Higher

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.98. 116,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 68,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.