Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 16th

Bright Lights Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 16th. Bright Lights Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BLTSU stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

