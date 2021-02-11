Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

