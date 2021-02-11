Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.91. 276,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

