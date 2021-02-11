Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

