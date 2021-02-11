BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $149.89 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.