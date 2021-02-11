BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $109.34 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

