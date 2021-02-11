BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE GD opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

