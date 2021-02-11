BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after buying an additional 603,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.