BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Aflac stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

