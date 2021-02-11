BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,483 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. CX Institutional raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.