Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.56-1.70 for the period.

BRX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.37.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

