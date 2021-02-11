Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $473.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.