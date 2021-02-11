Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $479.35

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $479.35 and last traded at $478.39, with a volume of 1700143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $470.05.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total transaction of $417,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.