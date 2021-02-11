Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

