Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

