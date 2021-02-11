Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $217.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.60 million and the highest is $218.18 million. CONMED posted sales of $214.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $999.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,748 shares of company stock worth $5,456,706. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 338,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,826. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,079.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

