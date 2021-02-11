Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce sales of $86.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $84.80 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $326.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $329.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $343.12 million, with estimates ranging from $337.30 million to $354.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of HLNE opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,618,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

