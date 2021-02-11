Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,764 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

