Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of -373.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

