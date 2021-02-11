Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.61). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($3.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,082. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.36. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

