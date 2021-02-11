Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $51.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.05 million and the highest is $52.50 million. Heska reported sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $184.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $185.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.82 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $227.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.06. 56,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.