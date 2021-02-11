Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce sales of $572.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.25 million and the highest is $600.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $993.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.