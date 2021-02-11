Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:SA opened at $19.04 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

