Brokerages Expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunworks.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

