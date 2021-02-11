Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT at $90.36

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,799. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. 25,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,138. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

