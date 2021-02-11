Brokerages Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT at $32.17

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

AVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $621.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

