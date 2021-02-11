Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $25.29

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,546. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.