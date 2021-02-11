Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $13.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $2,257,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

