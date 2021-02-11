Brokerages Set Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 622.89

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 622.89 ($8.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 534.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. Informa plc has a one year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a one year high of GBX 813.28 ($10.63).

Informa plc (INF.L) Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

