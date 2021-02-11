Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT at $46.78

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

JAMF opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Jamf has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $34,052,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth about $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

