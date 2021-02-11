Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $178.06

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.18. 12,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,046. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

