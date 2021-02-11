Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $35.67

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.74. 473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $971.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $76,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,883,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,911 shares of company stock worth $3,270,287. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

