Brokerages Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT at $71.67

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,715. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $196.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Shares of National Beverage are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 19th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

