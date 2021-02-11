Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 467,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,967,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

