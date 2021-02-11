Brokers Issue Forecasts for Topcon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topcon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.