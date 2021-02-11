Brokers Set Expectations for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

