Brokers Set Expectations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $353.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.