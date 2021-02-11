Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 93,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

