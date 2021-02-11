Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Darryl J. Fess Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

