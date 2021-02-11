BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.76

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

