Bryan Preeshl Sells 1,657 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan Preeshl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,434. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

