BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.57% of BSQUARE worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

