BTIG Research Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

