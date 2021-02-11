Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

BG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.89. 13,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

