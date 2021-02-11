Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BVRDF. BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 437. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

