Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Raised to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BUR stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,782,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

