C Fred Ball, Jr. Sells 138 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $11,520.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,258.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 6,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,436. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

