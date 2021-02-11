Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declares $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Cable One has raised its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $47.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

CABO stock opened at $2,086.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,090.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,943.74. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

